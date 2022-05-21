Credit Suisse Group Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $34.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONON. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE ONON opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

