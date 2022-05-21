CropperFinance (CRP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $350.00

CropperFinance (CRP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $529,492.96 and approximately $350.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 323.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.93 or 1.00012962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars.

