Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report $741.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.16 million and the lowest is $739.96 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $331.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.65. 320,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,839. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

