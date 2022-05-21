CUTcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. CUTcoin has a market cap of $993,269.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00100841 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00309227 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,402,141 coins and its circulating supply is 160,402,141 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

