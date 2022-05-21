Cyclone Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,264.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $55.02 or 0.00186171 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $51,264.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004520 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00394868 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004796 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

