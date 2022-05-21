Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $172,040.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.15 or 0.12547043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00502343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,620.30 or 1.85716798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

