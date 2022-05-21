Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of DQ opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

