Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

