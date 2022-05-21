Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.
Shares of DECK stock traded up $28.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.