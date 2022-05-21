Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $28.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

