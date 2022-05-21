DeepOnion Market Cap Tops $1.88 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $568.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007062 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,685,004 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

