DeGate Hits Market Cap of $11.40 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,172% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.93 or 0.07804905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00511038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,074.07 or 1.78031755 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008855 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

