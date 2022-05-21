Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DROOF. HSBC assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.33.

DROOF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

