Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 4,136

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,279.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.