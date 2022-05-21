Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $152.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,386,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

