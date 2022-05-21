Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $117.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,446,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

