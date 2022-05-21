Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ALV stock opened at €195.58 ($203.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €210.62. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a one year high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

