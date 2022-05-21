DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $201,845.45 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $201,845.45 and $8,926.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 879.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.33 or 0.11133101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 257.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00501429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.46 or 1.85601259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

