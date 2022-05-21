Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.90 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.37). Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of £94.00 million and a PE ratio of 159.29.

In other news, insider Deborah Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,286.98).

Diaceutics PLC provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories, which provides lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services.

