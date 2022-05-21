DIGG One Day Volume Reaches $33,681.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $8,970.02 or 0.30471471 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $33,681.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 576.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.11372590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 268.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,576.07 or 1.85396870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008831 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

