Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 3,878,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,021. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

