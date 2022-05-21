DigitalNote 1-Day Volume Tops $994.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $555,761.26 and $994.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00603661 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,949,644,553 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

