Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 451,828 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,041,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,783,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. 840,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.