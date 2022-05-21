Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 1,796,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

