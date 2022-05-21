DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after buying an additional 524,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.78. 4,562,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,006. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

