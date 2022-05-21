Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.36% of Donaldson worth $26,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,377. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

