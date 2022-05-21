Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

