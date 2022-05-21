DOS Network (DOS) Market Cap Tops $424,872.82

DOS Network (DOS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $424,872.82 and approximately $2,865.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOS Network has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DOS Network

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

