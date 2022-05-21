Dryden Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II accounts for 2.1% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 438,752 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 83,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

