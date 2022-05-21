Dryden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.4% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,417,000 after buying an additional 512,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. 3,195,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

