Dryden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,070,394 Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,070,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III makes up about 7.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.