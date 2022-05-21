DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.