Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

DNB opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,574,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,529,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

