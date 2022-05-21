Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 622,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 803.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

