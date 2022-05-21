DXdao Hits Market Cap of $26.96 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and $200,813.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $546.74 or 0.01857763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00231827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004320 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

