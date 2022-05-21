Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE DT opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

