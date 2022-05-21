e-Money (NGM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $529,175.00

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $529,175.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

