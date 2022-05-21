Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.47% of Easterly Government Properties worth $48,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 623,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,018. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

