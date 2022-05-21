Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

