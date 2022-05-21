Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETG stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

