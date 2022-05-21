Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ETG stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
