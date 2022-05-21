Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.