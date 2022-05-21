Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

