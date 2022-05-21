Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. 1,328,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,223. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 27.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

