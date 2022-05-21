Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.32. 2,956,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,345. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,031 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

