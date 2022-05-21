Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.