Elixirr International plc (ELIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 on August 12th

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 705 ($8.69) on Friday. Elixirr International has a 52 week low of GBX 387.93 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 780 ($9.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 703.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other Elixirr International news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.43), for a total value of £506,728.35 ($624,665.13).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

