Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,371 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 708,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

