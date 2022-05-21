Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 360 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $45.52 on Friday, reaching $663.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,195,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $929.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

