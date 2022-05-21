Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,935 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $107.47.

