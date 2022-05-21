Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,122 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 131,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 107,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111,448. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

