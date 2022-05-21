Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 137.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FSK traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

